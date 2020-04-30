|
MOORESBORO - Pamela Ann McCurry Robbins, 65, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at her residence.
Born in Cleveland County, NC on May 23, 1954 the daughter of the late Jack Leonard McCurry and Myrtle Blanche Mayhue McCurry. She worked as a Security Guard for Kemet in Shelby and was a member of Way of the Cross Freewill Baptist Church in Shelby.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a son, Rodney Keith Goins and two brothers, Pete and Bruce McCurry.
Survivors include her husband of 33 years Toy Allen Robbins of the home; a son, Christopher Robbins of Shelby; a daughter-in-law, Stephanie Goins of Lawndale; two brothers, Ronnie McCurry of Shelby; Tony McCurry of Mooresboro; six grandchildren, Krista Brooke Goins, Evan Walker, Makaylia Goins Camp, Makeylia Goins, Montania Goins and Cameron Goins; two great grandchildren, Aylanna Elmore and Keylanna Campbell.
A private graveside service will be held at Rose Hill Memorial Park with the Revs. Alan Sailors and Doug Mathis.
Memorials may be made to the donor's choice.
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 30, 2020