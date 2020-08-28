1/1
Pansy Horne
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pansy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHELBY - Pansy Icard Horne, passed peacefully at her home on August 26, 2020.

A native of Caldwell County, she was the beloved wife of the late Raymond Horne, of 68 years of marriage.

A loving mother of four children, she served her Lord and Savior through her church. She gave generously of her time and resources, often serving in the soup kitchen ministry.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar and Esper Belle Horne; sister, Lucille Barnette; and a great grandson. She is survived by her children, Michael Horne and his late wife Pai of Shelby; daughters, Charlotte Morgan and husband Frank of Hayden, ID, Susan Horne of Gastonia, and Julia Tallent and husband Steve of Vale; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren who she loved with all her heart. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020, at John Knox Presbyterian Church, with the Rev. Deborah Lesenger officiating. Burial will follow in Dry Ponds Baptist Church Cemetery, in Granite Falls. Face masks are strongly encouraged while attending the service.

Aquamation services provided by Clay-Barnette Funeral Home & Aquamation Center

Online condolences: www.claybarnette.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shelby Star on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Memorial service
11:00 AM
John Knox Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Clay-Barnette Funeral Home
1401 West Dixon Boulevard
Shelby, NC 28152
(704) 482-2424
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Clay-Barnette Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved