Pansy Horne

SHELBY - Pansy Icard Horne, passed peacefully at her home on August 26, 2020.
A native of Caldwell County, she was the beloved wife of the late Raymond Horne, of 68 years of marriage.
A loving mother of four children, she served her Lord and Savior through her church. She gave generously of her time and resources, often serving in the soup kitchen ministry.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar and Esper Belle Horne; sister, Lucille Barnette; and a great grandson. She is survived by her children, Michael Horne and his late wife Pai of Shelby; daughters, Charlotte Morgan and husband Frank of Hayden, ID, Susan Horne of Gastonia, and Julia Tallent and husband Steve of Vale; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren who she loved with all her heart. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020, at John Knox Presbyterian Church, with the Rev. Deborah Lesenger officiating. Burial will follow in Dry Ponds Baptist Church Cemetery, in Granite Falls. Face masks are strongly encouraged while attending the service.
Aquamation services provided by Clay-Barnette Funeral Home & Aquamation Center
