|
|
KINGS MOUNTAIN - Pansy Sides "Jimmie" Sellers, 82, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 at Atrium Health - Lincoln.
Jimmie was born on February 25, 1938 in Guilford County, North Carolina a daughter of the late Greenland Ford Sides, Sr. and Lillie Lindsey Sides. She was retired from Wix Corporation in Gastonia and was a member of Mary's Grove United Methodist Church in Kings Mountain.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by one brother and seven sisters.
Survivors include her husband of 63 years, Wayne S. Sellers of the home; two daughters, Wendy Hall and husband Jeff of Charlotte; Kim Noblett and husband David of Cherryville; a son, Phillip Sellers and wife Donna of Cherryville; a brother, Harold Gene "Buddy" Sides of Bixby, Oklahoma; five grandchildren, Heather Ramsey (Stephen); Justin Hall; Dustin Sellers (Apryl); Tiffani Kiser (Jason); Pete Craft (Haley) and seven great-grandchildren and a grand dog, Fraley.
A private graveside service will be held at Sunset Cemetery in Shelby.
Burial will be in Sunset Cemetery in Shelby.
Memorials may be made to the , 1901 Brunswick Ave #100, Charlotte, NC 28207.
A guest register is available at www.stameycherryvillefuneralhome.com
Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mrs. Sellers.
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 22, 2020