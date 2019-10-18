Home

Services
Withrow's Funeral Home
309 East King Street
Kings Mountain, NC 28086
(704) 739-2426
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Withrow's Funeral Home
309 East King Street
Kings Mountain, NC 28086
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Canaan Memorial Baptist Church
300 E. Ross Grove Rd.
Shelby, NC
View Map
Patrick Darnell Hunt Obituary
Patrick Darnell Hunt, age 51, of 1010 West 5th Street, Gastonia, NC formerly of Shelby, NC departed his life on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Rutherford Regional Health System, Rutherfordton, NC.
A public viewing will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 1:00pm - 6:00pm at Withrow's Funeral Home, Inc. 309 E. King St., Kings Mountain, NC and a celebration of life service will be held Saturday, October 19th at 12:00pm at Canaan Memorial Baptist Church, 300 E. Ross Grove Rd., Shelby, NC with Rev. R.E. Devoe and Pastor Chris Little officiating. Quiet hour will be 30 minutes prior to funeral service. The family will receive friends at 114 Apple Hill Rd., Shelby, NC and the repass will take place at Upscale Soulfood Restaurant and Catering located at 2305 S. Post Rd., Shelby, NC immediately following the funeral for family and close friends.
Withrow's Funeral Home Inc., is serving the family.
Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 18, 2019
