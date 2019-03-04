|
|
Patrick Lynn Dayberry, 57, of Lail Drive, Lawndale, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Carolina Medical Center, Charlotte.
He was born on January 15, 1962, in Cleveland County and was a son of Doris Lail Dayberry of Lawndale and the late Harold Ray Dayberry, Sr. He was a member of Hoyle Memorial Christian Fellowship. He was retired from Cleveland Vocational and was the custodian at Hoyle Memorial Christian Fellowship.
In addition to his father he is preceded in death by his two brothers, Randy Dayberry and Harold Dayberry, Jr.
In addition to his mother he is survived by his sister, Wendy Dayberry of Lawndale; two special uncles, Tom and John and two special nieces Daisy and Emma.
The family will have graveside on Tuesday at 11:00 AM at Hoyle Memorial Christian Fellowship.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
Arrangements by Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 4, 2019