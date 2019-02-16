|
|
KINGS MOUNTAIN - Patsy "Pat" Childers, 72, died Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Greenville Memorial Hospital.
A native of Cherokee County, she was born to the late Ernest and Emmaline Grooms Scoggins.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, February 18, 2019 at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home of Kings Mountain.
Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home of Kings Mountain. Rev. Greg Neely, officiating.
Interment will follow the service at Mountain Rest Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Southern Arts Society Inc. PO Box 334 Kings Mountain, NC 28086.
Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funeral, Cremation, & Pet Aquamation Center.
Online condolences: www.claybarnette.com
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 16, 2019