CASAR - Patricia "Patsy" Morris Cook, 64 of Mt. Zion Church Road, Casar passed away, Monday, March 11, 2019 at Atrium Health - Cleveland.
Born March 2, 1955 in Cleveland County, she was a daughter of James Howard Morris and Ruth Bridges Morris. She was retired from PPG and was a foster grandparent for Cleveland County Schools. Patsy was a member of Morris Memorial Baptist Church where she served in the Ladies Prayer Circle.
Patsy is survived by her husband of 44 years, Elmer Dean Cook; a son, Ereck Cook and wife, Haley of Casar; a daughter, Deitra Attaway and husband, Kevin of Casar; five grandchildren, Riley Newton, Landon Cook, Ian Cook, Peyton Attaway and Halley Attaway; a brother, Wayne Morris and wife, Helen of Casar and a sister, Shirley Blanton and husband, Doug of Casar; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM, Wednesday at Morris Memorial Baptist Church.
A funeral service will be 11:00 AM, Thursday at Morris Memorial Baptist Church with Dr. Chris Emory officiating
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Morris Memorial Baptist Church, 421 Moriah Church Road, Casar, NC 28020 or to , ATTN: Cleveland County, NC, 1901 Brunswick Ave, Ste 100, Charlotte NC 28207.
