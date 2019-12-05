|
|
SHELBY - Patsy Ledford Harris, age 82, died Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Carolina Care in Cherryville. Born in Cleveland County on August 8, 1937, she was the daughter of the late C.W. Ledford and Claudia Drewery Ledford. She worked as a teller for First National Bank and later as a switchboard operator for Cleveland Regional Hospital and was a member of Ross Grove Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde J. Harris, one son, Garry Lee Harris, four brothers, Jimmy Ledford, Horace Ledford, Eddie Ledford, and Robert Ledford as well as four sisters; Peggy Ledford, Eloise Hammet, Sadie Turner, Judy Greene, Jean Richards, and Jetty Carpenter.
Patsy is survived by two brothers; Tommy Ledford and wife Linda of Cherryville, David Ledford and wife Pam of Lincolnton, one sister, Linda Terhorst and husband Heinrich of Cherryville, two sisters-in-law; Pasty Ledford of Shelby and Shirley Ledford of Shelby, as well as one granddaughter, Cathy Lorraine London and husband Jeremy of Salt Lake City, UT, four great-grandchildren; Justin London, William London, and Shaylie London, and Joshua London and many loving nieces and nephews.
Funeral Service will be held 2:00 pm, Friday, December 6, 2019, in the chapel of Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory with Rev. Marcus McGill officiating, burial will follow in Cleveland Memorial Park The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:30 pm until 2:00 pm in at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to: Ross Grove Baptist Church, 1225 Fallston Road, Shelby NC, 28150.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mrs. Harris.
Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Star on Dec. 5, 2019