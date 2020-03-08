|
|
SHELBY- Patsy Kaye Champion Walker, 73, died Friday, March 6, 2020, at Atrium Health in Shelby. A native of Cleveland County, she was the daughter of the late Jack and Minda Champion Francis. Patsy graduated from Shelby High School, retired from Fidelity Bank, and was employed for the past several years at Lowery's Jewelry. She loved her family and spending time with her grandchildren. She is survived by her daughter, Tammy Jordan and husband Tony of Shelby; grandchildren, Brandon Jordan, Chris Bridges and Bethany Walker; great grandchildren, Cameron and Caydee; and many special friends. Funeral services will be held 3:00 PM, Monday, March 9, 2020, at Calvary Baptist Church, with the Rev. Dr. John Ware officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, in the church. Burial will follow in New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery.
FUNERAL HOME: Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funerals, Cremations, & Aquamation Center
ONLINE CONDOLENCES: www.claybarnette.com
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 8, 2020