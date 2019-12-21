Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stamey Funeral Home - Fallston
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
704-538-8631
Resources
More Obituaries for Patsy Wortman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patsy (Grayson) Wortman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patsy (Grayson) Wortman Obituary
LAWNDALE- Patsy Grayson Wortman, passed away, Thursday, December 19, 2019 at home.
Born in Cleveland County, she was the daughter of the late Toy and Myrtle Vaughn Grayson. Patsy was a member of St. Paul Baptist Church. She was a homemaker, and worked on the family farm. She enjoyed traveling throughout the US.
In addition to her parents, Patsy was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 58 years, J.D. Wortman. Also, her brothers, Bill and Ben Grayson, and sisters Mozelle Owens and Janelle Gibson.
Patsy was a loving wife to J.D. and wonderful Mother to her children, daughter, Lynn Wortman Self and husband, Mark, and her son, Julius Wortman.
Her two grandchildren, Matt and Melissa Self were the lights of her life.
Also surviving is her sister-in-law, Earlene Grayson, as well as her nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, Saturday at St. Paul Baptist Church.
The funeral service will be 2:00 PM, Saturday at St. Paul Baptist Church with Rev. Keith Fulbright officiating.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul Baptist Church, 329 Hull Road, Casar, NC 28020 or to Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on Dec. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patsy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -