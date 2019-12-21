|
LAWNDALE- Patsy Grayson Wortman, passed away, Thursday, December 19, 2019 at home.
Born in Cleveland County, she was the daughter of the late Toy and Myrtle Vaughn Grayson. Patsy was a member of St. Paul Baptist Church. She was a homemaker, and worked on the family farm. She enjoyed traveling throughout the US.
In addition to her parents, Patsy was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 58 years, J.D. Wortman. Also, her brothers, Bill and Ben Grayson, and sisters Mozelle Owens and Janelle Gibson.
Patsy was a loving wife to J.D. and wonderful Mother to her children, daughter, Lynn Wortman Self and husband, Mark, and her son, Julius Wortman.
Her two grandchildren, Matt and Melissa Self were the lights of her life.
Also surviving is her sister-in-law, Earlene Grayson, as well as her nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, Saturday at St. Paul Baptist Church.
The funeral service will be 2:00 PM, Saturday at St. Paul Baptist Church with Rev. Keith Fulbright officiating.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul Baptist Church, 329 Hull Road, Casar, NC 28020 or to Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on Dec. 21, 2019