Clay-Barnette Funeral Home
1401 West Dixon Boulevard
Shelby, NC 28152
(704) 482-2424
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Clay-Barnette Funeral Home
1401 West Dixon Boulevard
Shelby, NC 28152
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Flint Hill Baptist Church
Patty Deaton Obituary
SHELBY - Patricia "Patty" Phillips Deaton, 61, died Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Atrium Health in Shelby.

A native of Rutherford County, she was the daughter of the late John and Rachel Harmon Phillips.

Patty was a member of Flint Hill Baptist Church, and was employed at Snak Time Foods. She loved watching her grandkids, spending time with her family, and tending to her flowers.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, John Phillips Jr. She is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, Mike Deaton of the home; sons, Donnie Deaton and wife Wendy of Boiling Springs, and Jeff Deaton and wife Elizabeth of Lattimore; sisters, Kathy Cooper of Gaffney, Karen Bosserman, Kim Humphries and husband David, both of Boling Springs, and Susan Tate of Polkville; grandchildren, Asia, Kaiden, Maddyn, Kolton, Norah, Kamryn, Ellie, and Kaison; and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends 6-7:30pm, Friday, February 7, 2020, at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held 11:00am, Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Flint Hill Baptist Church, with Rev. Keith Dixon officiating.

Burial will follow in Cleveland Memorial Park. Memorials may be may be Flint Hill Baptist Church, 2207 Flint Hill Church Road, Shelby, NC 28152.

Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funerals, Cremations, & Aquamation Center

Online condolences: www.claybarnette.com
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 6, 2020
