Paul Mitchell Eaker, 83, of Oak Grove Clover Hill Church Road, Lawndale, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at his residence.
Born in Cleveland County, NC on May 26, 1937 , he was the son of the late Lee Summerow "Summie" Eaker and Mary Priscilla Digh Eaker. He retired from Duke Power and was a member of Kistler's United Methodist Church. Paul was an avid Duke Blue Devil Fan and a devoted Burns Bulldog Football Fan who rarely missed a game since 1974. He was a die hard Democrat. Paul faithfully would visit his friends and anyone that was in a nursing facility and loved spending time with his family and friends at his second home on Lake Norman.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Mark Eaker; four brothers, Ray, Norman, Jessie and Jim Eaker and two sisters, Mildred Yeck and Vivian Champion.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Shirley Heafner Eaker; a son, David Eaker of Lawndale; two daughters, Paula E. Cline and husband, Eric of Statesville and Lisa E. Lemons of Taylorsville; a sister, Betty Putnam of Hendersonville; four grandchildren, Samantha Lemons, Stephen Eaker, Lee Cline and Avery Cline and one great-granddaughter, Cheyanna Eaker. The family would like to give a special thanks to Dayne Costner who was like a son.
Paul will lie in state from 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center.
A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 11:00 am at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Keith Sherrill and Mr. Tim Champion officiating.
A private burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to Kistler's United Methodist Church, c/o Bryan Turner, 860 Elam Road, Lawndale NC 28090 or to Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150.
