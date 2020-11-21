1/1
Paul Estep
1939 - 2020

Henry Paul Estep, 81, of Shelby, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Atrium Health - Cleveland.

Born in Carter County, Tennessee on September 11, 1939, he was a son of the late George Dewey Estep and Bertie Richardson Estep. He served in the US Army.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his brother, Charles Estep and two sisters, Corinne Shoun and Mamie Estep.

He is survived by his wife of fifty years, Brenda Jane Matheson Estep; son, Brian Estep and wife, Rhonda of Shelby; daughter, Briana Estep of Lawndale; sister, Shirley Campbell of Stoney Creek, TN; and four grandchildren, Amber Causby, Dylan Causby, Andy Estep and Amanda McLeymore.

A private service was held at Rose Hill Memorial Park, Fallston.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston, NC.

Published in Shelby Star on Nov. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Stamey Funeral Home - Fallston
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
704-538-8631
