Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Cliffside Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Cliffside Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Messer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Messer Jr.


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Messer Jr. Obituary
CLIFFSIDE - Paul Denby Messer, Jr, 59, died peacefully at Hospice of the Carolinas Foothills on August 14, 2019. He was born on July 27, 1960 to the late Paul Denby Messer, Sr. and Alice Scruggs Messer.

Paul was a long-time member at The Church of The Exceptional and was a long-time participant at Rutherford Life Services where he was well loved by friends and staff. He was an avid UNC Tarheel fan, Atlanta Braves fan and Washington Redskins fan. Paul enjoyed bowling every Saturday morning.

Paul exemplified God's love for others and had a wonderful enthusiasm for life.

Survivors include his brother Allen Messer and wife Kathy of the home, niece Laura Moore of the home and nephew Logan Moore and wife Katie of Sylva, NC. Paul is also survived by extended family and many friends.

A celebration of Paul's life will be August 17, 2019 at 2:00PM at Cliffside Baptist Church. Family will receive friends prior to the service at 12noon -1:45PM. Officiating the service will be Pastor Mike Elgin.

Interment will follow at Cleveland Memorial Park in Shelby, NC.

Memorials may be made to Cliffside Baptist Church PO Box 336 Cliffside, NC 28024; Church of The Exceptional PO Box 46 Caroleen, NC 28019 and Rutherford Life Services 230 Fairground Rd, Spindale, NC 28160

Arrangements are entrusted to Eggers Funeral Home of Cliffside. www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Star on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.