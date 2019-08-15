|
|
CLIFFSIDE - Paul Denby Messer, Jr, 59, died peacefully at Hospice of the Carolinas Foothills on August 14, 2019. He was born on July 27, 1960 to the late Paul Denby Messer, Sr. and Alice Scruggs Messer.
Paul was a long-time member at The Church of The Exceptional and was a long-time participant at Rutherford Life Services where he was well loved by friends and staff. He was an avid UNC Tarheel fan, Atlanta Braves fan and Washington Redskins fan. Paul enjoyed bowling every Saturday morning.
Paul exemplified God's love for others and had a wonderful enthusiasm for life.
Survivors include his brother Allen Messer and wife Kathy of the home, niece Laura Moore of the home and nephew Logan Moore and wife Katie of Sylva, NC. Paul is also survived by extended family and many friends.
A celebration of Paul's life will be August 17, 2019 at 2:00PM at Cliffside Baptist Church. Family will receive friends prior to the service at 12noon -1:45PM. Officiating the service will be Pastor Mike Elgin.
Interment will follow at Cleveland Memorial Park in Shelby, NC.
Memorials may be made to Cliffside Baptist Church PO Box 336 Cliffside, NC 28024; Church of The Exceptional PO Box 46 Caroleen, NC 28019 and Rutherford Life Services 230 Fairground Rd, Spindale, NC 28160
Arrangements are entrusted to Eggers Funeral Home of Cliffside. www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Star on Aug. 15, 2019