SHELBY - Paul Herbert Pasco, Jr. died Sunday, March 24, 2019 peacefully at his home.
Paul was born in Muskegon, Michigan on January 25, 1946. Loving husband of Dianne Glockzin Pasco; they married on August 6, 1966. Together they had three children and six grandchildren. Having lived in Michigan, Ohio and South Carolina, they made Shelby, North Carolina their permanent home in December 1983.
Paul made his career as an Electrical Industrial Supplies and Lighting Specialist over several decades with All-Phase Electric, Dixie Industrial Supply of Shelby, NC, Bryant Supply, Industrial Distribution Group (IDG), and Carolina Controls. He retired due to health issues in 2017.
Paul was a faithful member of St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in Shelby, NC. He received his fourth degree honor of the Knights of Columbus, a Catholic fraternal service organization known for philanthropic and charitable efforts. He was a former member of the church Parish Council, a Eucharistic Minister, and choir member.
Paul had a love for wildlife sports and was an avid hunter in his youth and early adulthood, and fisherman and golfer throughout his life. He was very supportive of his children's and grandchildren's activities, rarely missing sporting events, plays, orchestra and band concerts. His favorite time was at family gatherings, which meant very much to him.
Paul was preceded in death by his father, Paul Herbert Pasco, Sr., his mother Gloria Dorothy Doppel Pasco, a brother, Jack Paul Albert of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, father-in-law Louis Glockzin, Sr. and mother-in-law Flossie Glockzin, a brother-in-law Kenneth Glockzin and a sister-in-law, Virginia Glockzin, all of Muskegon, MI.
Paul is survived by his wife of 52 years, Dianne Glockzin Pasco, his oldest son, Paul Herbert Pasco III of Huntley, IL and wife Anne Hamrick Pasco and their two children, Jordan Rose and Paul Davis; daughter Anna Pasco Lineberger of Shelby, NC and husband Jason Andrew Lineberger and their three children, Madeleine Galaxy, Miles Orion and Harper Lyra; son Brent Alan Pasco of Kings Mountain, NC and wife Stacie Birmingham Pasco and their daughter Carly Catherine; Paul's sister, Ann Pasco Deemer of Fenton, MI and husband, David Deemer, nephew Kenneth Kirt of Fenton, MI, nephew Brad Kirt of Grand Blanc, MI and wife Wendy Mitchell Kirt, niece Kristen Schaedig of Ann Arbor, MI and husband Erik Schaedig, niece Terri Deemer Mondeau of Fenton, MI and husband Darrell Mondeau, niece Colleen Holzer of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada and husband David Holzer, nephew John Albert of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada and wife Tracy Albert, nephew Chad Albert of Edmonton, Alberta, brother-in-law Louis Glockzin, Jr., nephews Louis, Thomas and James, nieces Debra and Donna, brother-in-law Robert Glockzin, brother-in-law Frederick Glockzin and wife Bobbie, niece Holly, sister-in-law Margaret Westerlund and husband Theron, nephew Vernon, nieces Dianne and Michelle, and sister-in-law Darlene Glockzin, nephew Todd, niece Tammy, all of Muskegon, MI, and numerous great nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 10:00AM at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church with Rev. Father Michael Kottar, celebrant. Burial will follow in Sunset Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory from 5:00pm until 7:00pm, with Rosary to be held at 7:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the following: Holy Angels of Belmont, NC at www.holyangelsnc.org, www.stjude.org, or Knights of Columbus Council # 11946 c/o St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church at 818 McGowan Road, Shelby, NC 28150 www.kofc.org
Online condolences may be made at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mr. Pasco.
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 26, 2019