Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
108 South Piedmont Ave.
Kings Mountain, NC 28086
(704) 739-2591
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
108 South Piedmont Ave.
Kings Mountain, NC 28086
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Elizabeth Baptist Church
Paul Samuel Weeks, Sr. Obituary
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC- Paul Samuel Weeks Sr., 76, of Kings Mountain, NC, passed away peacefully at home on September 19, 2019, exactly two years after his beloved wife, Linda. He was born in Flint, Michigan to the late Harrison Weeks and Thelma Sleeseman Weeks. He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Linda Kay Weeks and daughter Kelli Kay Weeks. Paul was also preceded in death by siblings, Max, James and Patty Weeks. He retired from General Motors after 31 and 1/2 years of service. Paul was a member of Elizabeth Baptist Church. He enjoyed Detroit Tigers baseball, mowing grass and car racing. Paul was constantly helping people and enjoyed working on the cars of his family and friends.
SURVIVORS: Sons, Paul Weeks, Jr. and wife Sherri of Kings Mountain, NC and Tom Weeks and wife Lindsey of Bessemer City, NC
Daughter: Crystal Willobee of Kings Mountain, NC
Grandchildren: Morgan E. Morgan and husband Brad, Clarksville, TN, Madison Weeks, Kings Mountain, NC, Zachary and Aaron Willobee, Kings Mountain, NC and Tinsley, Tyrian and Tatum Weeks, Bessemer City, NC
Brother: John Weeks and wife Thelma, Eloy, AZ
FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, September 23, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Elizabeth Baptist Church with Rev. Rit Varriale officiating
VISITATION: Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Harris Funeral Home from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM
INTERMENT: Elizabeth Baptist Church Cemetery
GUEST REGISTER AVAILABLE AT WWW.HARRISFUNERALS.COM
ARRANGEMENTS: Harris Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Kings Mountain, NC
Published in Shelby Star on Sept. 22, 2019
