KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC- Paul Samuel Weeks Sr., 76, of Kings Mountain, NC, passed away peacefully at home on September 19, 2019, exactly two years after his beloved wife, Linda. He was born in Flint, Michigan to the late Harrison Weeks and Thelma Sleeseman Weeks. He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Linda Kay Weeks and daughter Kelli Kay Weeks. Paul was also preceded in death by siblings, Max, James and Patty Weeks. He retired from General Motors after 31 and 1/2 years of service. Paul was a member of Elizabeth Baptist Church. He enjoyed Detroit Tigers baseball, mowing grass and car racing. Paul was constantly helping people and enjoyed working on the cars of his family and friends.
SURVIVORS: Sons, Paul Weeks, Jr. and wife Sherri of Kings Mountain, NC and Tom Weeks and wife Lindsey of Bessemer City, NC
Daughter: Crystal Willobee of Kings Mountain, NC
Grandchildren: Morgan E. Morgan and husband Brad, Clarksville, TN, Madison Weeks, Kings Mountain, NC, Zachary and Aaron Willobee, Kings Mountain, NC and Tinsley, Tyrian and Tatum Weeks, Bessemer City, NC
Brother: John Weeks and wife Thelma, Eloy, AZ
FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, September 23, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Elizabeth Baptist Church with Rev. Rit Varriale officiating
VISITATION: Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Harris Funeral Home from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM
INTERMENT: Elizabeth Baptist Church Cemetery
