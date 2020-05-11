Home

Clay-Barnette Funeral Home
Graveside service
Tuesday, May 12, 2020
1:00 PM
Cleveland Memorial Park
Pauline Clary Obituary
SHELBY- Pauline Freiershaus Clary, 78, died Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Peak Resources in Shelby. A Native of Panama, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Ester Freiershaus.
She had a love for gardening and animals, and spending time with her granddaughter. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Richard Clary. She is survived by her sons, Chris Clary and wife Cheryl of York, SC, and Derrick Clary and wife Kathy of Ellenboro; granddaughter, Courtney Clary of Ellenboro; sister, Grace Santos of Tampa, FL. A Family and Friends Graveside service will be held Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 1:00 PM in Cleveland Memorial Park, with Rev. Alan Davis officiating.
Memorials may be made to Land Mark Baptist Church, 1724 E. Dixon Blvd., Shelby, NC, 28152
FUNERAL HOME: Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funerals, Cremations, & Aquamation Center
ONLINE CONDOLENCES: www.claybarnette.com
Published in Shelby Star on May 11, 2020
