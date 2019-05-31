|
Pauline Katherine Borders Webber went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Wendover Hospice House in Shelby, NC. She was born on October 25, 1932 in Cleveland County, NC to the late Dorise Ivery Borders and Sula Roberts Borders.
Mrs. Webber attended Dunbar School in Washington, DC. She was employed at PPG, Shelby Manor, Cherry Oaks and New Hope Baptist Church. In addition, she worked in the cafeteria at Shelby Middle School.
She was married to the late Roger Gay Webber of Kings Mountain, NC. She loved to cook, bake, and garden. Her other favorite past times were watching Family Feud, westerns and wrestling. She loved music and her favorite song was "Ave Maria". She was also a good dancer as well.
Mrs. Webber was family oriented and would choose spending time with family above anything else. She found great joy in babysitting her granddaughter, Tasha and her great-grandchildren, Tierra and Justus. With all odds against her after speaking it, she was determined to see her great-great grandchild born, Greyson Noel Bates which she
achieved!
As a member of Washington Missionary Baptist Church, she was a Sunday school teacher for many years, Vacation Bible School assistant director, member of the Eliza Roberts Missionary Circle and a choir member. Her favorite color was "Red" and her favorite saying was "I love you without a doubt!"
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Ellen Webber; brother, Miles Ivery Borders; a sister, Dorothy Mae Roberts and son-in-law, Bobby Oates.
Left to cherish precious and fond memories of her are three daughters, Doris Ann Kilgore (Rev. John) of Shelby, Tawanna Oates (Nelson) of Kings Mountain, NC and Catherine W. Howell (George Jr.) of Cherryville, NC; two grandchildren, Tasha B. Watkins (Joel) of Mount Holly, NC and Beverly K. Metcalf (Alfred) of Huntersville, NC; five great-grandchildren, Tierra Watkins (Greg), Justus Watkins both of Charlotte, NC, Ashia Metcalf, Avery Metcalf and Andrew Metcalf all of Huntersville, NC; one great-great grandson, Greyson Bates; a god-daughter, Odessa Roberts of Kings Mountain, NC and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Washington Missionary Baptist Church in Shelby, NC. The family will receive friends from noon until 1 p.m. at the church and other times at the home of her daughter, Doris Kilgore, 2307 Mason Street Shelby.
Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.
Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on May 31, 2019