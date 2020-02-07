Home

Enloe's Mortuary
231 North. Lafayette Street
Shelby, NC 28150
(704) 487-9598
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Palmer Grove Baptist Church
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
1:00 PM
Palmer Grove Baptist Church.
Pearl Moon Obituary
Ms. Pearl Johnson Moon, 86, of 2220 Kingston Road, Kingstown, NC passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Wendover Hospice House in Shelby. She was born in Rutherford County, NC on May 5, 1933 to the late Silas Johnson and Leola Cloude Johnson.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Palmer Grove Baptist Church. Burial will take place at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00 Noon until 1:00 PM at the church. Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com. Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 7, 2020
