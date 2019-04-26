|
|
Pearlene Mitchell Harbinson 79 Dorchester, Ma and formerly of Hickory, NC passed away Monday April
15, 2019.
She was born September 6, 1939 in Burke county to the late Phillip and Katie Ponder Mitchell.
She was preceded in death by one son Ronald Dean Mitchell and 13 siblings.
She leaves to cherish loving memories a son Raymond Mitchell of Hickory; two grandchildren Rhea Mitchell and Raymond A. Mitchell of Hickory; two great-granddaughters Alyvia Rose Aikens and Raniya Mitchell of Hickory; a special nephew Brian Moon of Dorchester, MA; a daughter-in-law Tonia Mitchell of Asheville; a sister Carrie Mitchell of Dorchester, MA, and Allen (Bernice) Mitchell Sr of Hickory; and a host of nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends.
The funeral service will be held Saturday April 27, 2019 at 1:00pm at Mt. Zion Baptist Church with the Rev Lamont Reeves officiating. Burial will follow at Southside Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 12:00pm-1:00pm at the church.
Condolences can be made at www.allenmitchellfuneralhome.com
Allen Mitchell Funeral Home Hickory is serving the family.
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 26, 2019