Allen Mitchell Funeral Home Hickory - Hickory
334 1st Street, Southwest Post Office Box 1848
Hickory, NC 28602
828-328-3180
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Mt. Zion Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Mt. Zion Baptist Church
Resources
Pearlene Harbinson


1939 - 2019
Pearlene Harbinson Obituary
Pearlene Mitchell Harbinson 79 Dorchester, Ma and formerly of Hickory, NC passed away Monday April

15, 2019.

She was born September 6, 1939 in Burke county to the late Phillip and Katie Ponder Mitchell.

She was preceded in death by one son Ronald Dean Mitchell and 13 siblings.

She leaves to cherish loving memories a son Raymond Mitchell of Hickory; two grandchildren Rhea Mitchell and Raymond A. Mitchell of Hickory; two great-granddaughters Alyvia Rose Aikens and Raniya Mitchell of Hickory; a special nephew Brian Moon of Dorchester, MA; a daughter-in-law Tonia Mitchell of Asheville; a sister Carrie Mitchell of Dorchester, MA, and Allen (Bernice) Mitchell Sr of Hickory; and a host of nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends.

The funeral service will be held Saturday April 27, 2019 at 1:00pm at Mt. Zion Baptist Church with the Rev Lamont Reeves officiating. Burial will follow at Southside Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 12:00pm-1:00pm at the church.

Condolences can be made at www.allenmitchellfuneralhome.com

Allen Mitchell Funeral Home Hickory is serving the family.
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 26, 2019
