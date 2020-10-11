Peggie Hawkins

SHELBY- Peggie Joyce Hager Hawkins, age 87, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Hospice Wendover. Born in Iredell County on January 10, 1933 she was the daughter of the late R.C. and Ruthie Hager. She was a long time member of Poplar Springs Baptist Church and the "Triple L Club." Tending to babies and visiting her family were the highlights of her world though she also enjoyed eating ice-cream while swinging on her front porch, gardening, her flowers and was a life time attendee of Rock Springs Camp Meeting.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Yates G. Hawkins, five sisters; Mabel, Dot, Nancy, Thelma and Connie and four brothers; Bill, Lonnie, Dean, and Sid.
Peggie is survived by her son and two daughters; Douglas Hawkins Sr., Sheila and husband Stephen Ciliberti of Shelby Janet Bradley and one sister Polly Strickland of Mooresville as well as, five grandchildren; Doug Hawkins Jr. (Jada), Todd Bradley (Haley), Ashley Bellinger (Trevor), Robert Hawkins (Bobbi) and John Ciliberti and three great-grandchildren; Yates, Emmett, and Amelia Joyce Hawkins and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held 3:00 pm Monday, October 12, 2020 at Poplar Springs Baptist Church with Rev. Andy Oliver officiating, burial will follow in Cleveland Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 2 pm until 3 pm in the church sanctuary.
It is requested that those in attendance wear face coverings and practice social distancing.
Memorial donations may be made to: Alzheimer's Association
4600 Park Rd Ste. 250, Charlotte, NC 28209 or Hospice of Cleveland County 951 Wendover Heights Drive Shelby NC 28150.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
