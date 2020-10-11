1/1
Peggie Hawkins
SHELBY- Peggie Joyce Hager Hawkins, age 87, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Hospice Wendover. Born in Iredell County on January 10, 1933 she was the daughter of the late R.C. and Ruthie Hager. She was a long time member of Poplar Springs Baptist Church and the "Triple L Club." Tending to babies and visiting her family were the highlights of her world though she also enjoyed eating ice-cream while swinging on her front porch, gardening, her flowers and was a life time attendee of Rock Springs Camp Meeting.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Yates G. Hawkins, five sisters; Mabel, Dot, Nancy, Thelma and Connie and four brothers; Bill, Lonnie, Dean, and Sid.
Peggie is survived by her son and two daughters; Douglas Hawkins Sr., Sheila and husband Stephen Ciliberti of Shelby Janet Bradley and one sister Polly Strickland of Mooresville as well as, five grandchildren; Doug Hawkins Jr. (Jada), Todd Bradley (Haley), Ashley Bellinger (Trevor), Robert Hawkins (Bobbi) and John Ciliberti and three great-grandchildren; Yates, Emmett, and Amelia Joyce Hawkins and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held 3:00 pm Monday, October 12, 2020 at Poplar Springs Baptist Church with Rev. Andy Oliver officiating, burial will follow in Cleveland Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 2 pm until 3 pm in the church sanctuary.
It is requested that those in attendance wear face coverings and practice social distancing.
Memorial donations may be made to: Alzheimer's Association 4600 Park Rd Ste. 250, Charlotte, NC 28209 or Hospice of Cleveland County 951 Wendover Heights Drive Shelby NC 28150.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Calling hours
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Poplar Springs Baptist Church
OCT
12
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Poplar Springs Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
(704) 480-8383
5 entries
October 10, 2020
I am so sorry for the loss of my aunt Peggy. I know she is strolling over Heaven with my uncle Yates. My heart and prayers go out to her Family.
Adonda Hawkins Wade
Family
October 10, 2020
Sorry for your lost.
Tammy B
October 10, 2020
She was a sweet lady I meet her alone time ago my heart's and prayers are with the family right now
Rodney ASSALONE
Friend
October 10, 2020
So sorry to hear this. I thought a lot of Peggie. Prayers for the family!
Sybil Sarratt
Neighbor
October 9, 2020
Hey my name Is drew konitzer I used to be a volunteer at lec I loved talking to miss Peggie she was wonderful and ask me if she was perfect and I said you very perfect and she laughed
That’s why I am sending my condolences to you and prayers
Sincerely
Andrew h konitzer
Drew Konitzer
Friend
