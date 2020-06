Peggy Davis

Peggy Ruth Hammond Davis, 85, of Lawndale, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Hospice at Wendover- Shelby.Born in Cleveland County, NC on January 19, 1935, she was the daughter of the late J.C. Hammond and Ola Thomas Hammond.She was a homemaker and a member of Norman's Grove Baptist Church.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Tommy Hammond.Survivors include her husband of 66 years, C.L. Davis; two sons, Charlie Davis of Belwood and Barry Davis and wife, Connie of Claremont; two daughters, LaDonna Houser and husband, Ken of Mooresboro and Janice Shafer and husband, Freddie of Kings Mountain; a brother, Roger Hammond of Lincolnton; a sister, Betty Howie and husband, J.G. of Polkville; 11 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildrenMrs. Davis will lie in state on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Norman's Grove Baptist Church.The funeral service will be held at 2:00pm on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Norman's Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. Keith Huss officiating.A private burial will follow the service in the Cleveland Memorial Park.Memorial may be made to Norman's Grove Baptist Church, c/o Lynn Willis, 309 Casar-Belwood Road, Lawndale NC 28090 or to Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby NC 28150.A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston, NC.