Peggy Davis
Peggy Ruth Hammond Davis, 85, of Lawndale, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Hospice at Wendover- Shelby.

Born in Cleveland County, NC on January 19, 1935, she was the daughter of the late J.C. Hammond and Ola Thomas Hammond.

She was a homemaker and a member of Norman's Grove Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Tommy Hammond.

Survivors include her husband of 66 years, C.L. Davis; two sons, Charlie Davis of Belwood and Barry Davis and wife, Connie of Claremont; two daughters, LaDonna Houser and husband, Ken of Mooresboro and Janice Shafer and husband, Freddie of Kings Mountain; a brother, Roger Hammond of Lincolnton; a sister, Betty Howie and husband, J.G. of Polkville; 11 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren

Mrs. Davis will lie in state on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Norman's Grove Baptist Church.

The funeral service will be held at 2:00pm on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Norman's Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. Keith Huss officiating.

A private burial will follow the service in the Cleveland Memorial Park.

Memorial may be made to Norman's Grove Baptist Church, c/o Lynn Willis, 309 Casar-Belwood Road, Lawndale NC 28090 or to Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby NC 28150.

A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston, NC.

Published in Shelby Star on Jun. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
704-445-8144
