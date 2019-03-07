Home

Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Trinity United Methodist Church
1820 Broadway
Denver, CO
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Liberty Heights
12105 Ambassador Drive
Colorado Springs, CO
Peggy Houser Obituary
Peggy Joyce Houser, 87, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, passed away February 26, 2019 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. She was born January 11, 1932 in Wilson, North Carolina to Bennie and Lessie Carter.

Peggy is survived by her husband Everett A. 'Jack' Houser, of Colorado Springs, (formerly of Shelby, NC); children, Elizabeth Spafford of Colorado Springs, CO; Amy Shull of Grand Junction, CO; Grandchildren, Luke and Benjamin Spafford, Cassidee and Cooper Shull; and Sister, Catherine Gill of Wilson, NC. She was preceded in death by her sister, Martha Vick.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to any of the following: The Denver Rescue Mission, 6100 Smith Road, Denver, CO 80216, Trinity Methodist Church, 1820 Broadway, Denver, CO 80202, First Presbyterian Church, 219 E. Bijou Street, Colorado Spring, CO 80903.

Complete obituary and service details at HoranCares.com
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 7, 2019
