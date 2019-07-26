|
|
SHELBY - "Peggy" Idelle Neel Lattimore passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, July 18, 2019 with her children and loving caregiver Teresa Brooks at her side. Peggy was born to George Neely Neel and Idelle Townsend Neel on February 9, 1933. Peggy's father was an educator and school administrator, Peggy was educated at the Barium Spring Children's Home, where her father taught. She graduated from Appalachian State University. She met the love of her life William (Bill) A. Lattimore, while working for the County Extension Service, educating young women on how to run a household. Bill and Peggy were married on April 14, 1956. She helped Bill run the cotton farm until they moved into town in 1963. Peggy was the second woman realtor in Shelby when she joined Sarah Strain Realty. She was a talented and creative seamstress. It seemed, at times, that half the ladies in town were wearing dresses she had made. She was a frequent patron of "Mary Joe's", long before anyone had ever heard of it. Her car was always recognized for her bumper sticker, which read: "Who Ever Dies With the Most Fabric Wins." There is no doubt, she won. She loved to plan trips and travel, especially with her children. The family took long camping trips up the eastern seaboard into Canada, and all through the western United States. She loved spending time in the mountains of North Carolina with the family, whether it was at the old Presbyterian Church camp, Camp Bear Wallow or in a tent in a campground near the Blue Ridge Parkway. This love of the mountains, of travel and joy of learning about distant places she passed on to her children. When she retired from real estate, she took up a new passion, Home Work Club. For years she helped children after school with tutoring, encouraging, supporting, and loving them all. Even as age started to take its toll she carried on. She never stopped helping and caring for her family and extended family. She pushed herself this last year to attend her granddaughter Virginia's wedding in Virginia and her grandson Talley's wedding in the mountains of North Carolina. She danced with everyone who asked her.
Peggy was predeceased by her loving husband, Bill in 2016. She is survived by her children, Talley A. Lattimore and wife Gloriarose, G. Neel Lattimore, Bennette L. Zentmeyer and husband Gentry, and grandchildren, William A. Lattimore II, Samuel K. Lattimore, Talley A. Lattimore Jr. (Andrea), Teresa R. Lattimore, Capers Zentmeyer, and Virginia Z. Halpin (Joby).
The family would like to thank with all our hearts, Teresa Brooks and her team of wonderful caring and loving caregivers. Teresa and all of her ladies made Mom's final years more special than we could have ever hoped for.
Memorial Service will be Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 2:00pm at Shelby Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Dr. Luke Harkey, officiating. A visitation will follow the service in Ellis Hall.
In Lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Shelby Presbyterian Back Pack Ministry, 226 E Graham St, Shelby, NC 28150, to continue her ministry with children.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mrs. Lattimore.
Published in Shelby Star on July 26, 2019