SHELBY- Peggy Lyle Owens, age 83, died Saturday, September 14, 2019, at White Oak Manor-Kings Mountain. Born in Orlando, FL on July 19, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Tom Lyle and Beulah Wallace Lyle. She was a member of Polkville United Methodist Church, and the United Methodist Women. Peggy enjoyed gardening, watching wildlife, and helping those who could use her assistance with a ride or nearly anything else. She was always able to find beauty in everything.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Roy F. Owens, three brothers and two sisters.
Peggy is survived by her four children, Wanda McGinnis of Shelby; Wade Owens and fiancé Teresa, of Shelby; Wendy Pruett and husband, Steve, of New House; William Owens and wife Cynthia of Shelby; one sister Deloris Snyder of Bloomington, CA, grandchildren, Wade Owens, Jr., Tabatha Davis and husband Charles, Joseph Owens, Ginalyn Brown, Wesley Owens, Alexandria Owens, Samantha Owens, Zackery Owens; Dylan Witherspoon, David Witherspoon and thirteen great grandchildren, and her beloved canine, Peanut.
Service will be held 11:00 am, Tuesday September 17, 2019 at Polkville United Methodist Church with Rev. William Lovelace officiating, burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Monday, September, 16, 2019 from 6:00 pm until 7:30 pm at Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memorials may be made to: Polkville United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 9, Polkville, NC 29136.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mrs. Owens.
Published in Shelby Star on Sept. 15, 2019