SHELBY - Peggy Jean Ellis Porter, age 89, passed away on September 10, 2020 at Atrium Health Cleveland. Born in Spruce Pine on October 17, 1930 she was the daughter the late Claude Ellis and wife Hettie Swann Ellis. She was a member of Dover Baptist Church and had a strong faith that she practiced daily. Peggy worked for 15 years with Winn-Dixie before becoming the owner and operator of Peggy's Poodle Care for more than 30 years, and was proudly able to remember the names of both her canine and human clients.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husbands Jerry Izzi and Ed Porter, as well as one brother Sam Ellis and two sisters; Faye Ellis Bridges and Dorothy Ellis McHone.
Peggy is survived by her brother David Ellis of Shelby, two nieces; Pam Snyder and husband Phil of Spruce Pine, and Lynn Ellis Vance and husband Kelly of New Port News, VA as well as her unofficially adopted son, Ambrose Scott Bradshaw of Kings Mountain.
Funeral service will be held 3 pm Saturday, September 12, 2020 in the Chapel of Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory with Dr. Ervin Price and Rev. Brent Snyder officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2:00 pm until 3 pm at the funeral home.
Peggy was a survivor of cancer and as such the family requests memorials may be made to: American Cancer Society www.cancer.org/donate
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mrs. Porter.
