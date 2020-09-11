1/1
Peggy Porter
1930 - 2020
SHELBY - Peggy Jean Ellis Porter, age 89, passed away on September 10, 2020 at Atrium Health Cleveland. Born in Spruce Pine on October 17, 1930 she was the daughter the late Claude Ellis and wife Hettie Swann Ellis. She was a member of Dover Baptist Church and had a strong faith that she practiced daily. Peggy worked for 15 years with Winn-Dixie before becoming the owner and operator of Peggy's Poodle Care for more than 30 years, and was proudly able to remember the names of both her canine and human clients.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husbands Jerry Izzi and Ed Porter, as well as one brother Sam Ellis and two sisters; Faye Ellis Bridges and Dorothy Ellis McHone.

Peggy is survived by her brother David Ellis of Shelby, two nieces; Pam Snyder and husband Phil of Spruce Pine, and Lynn Ellis Vance and husband Kelly of New Port News, VA as well as her unofficially adopted son, Ambrose Scott Bradshaw of Kings Mountain.

Funeral service will be held 3 pm Saturday, September 12, 2020 in the Chapel of Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory with Dr. Ervin Price and Rev. Brent Snyder officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2:00 pm until 3 pm at the funeral home.

Peggy was a survivor of cancer and as such the family requests memorials may be made to: American Cancer Society www.cancer.org/donate

Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mrs. Porter.

Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com

Published in Shelby Star on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
SEP
12
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
(704) 480-8383
September 10, 2020
I am so sorry to hear the passing of your beautiful sister Peggy. My deepest sympathy.
Chris Davis
Friend
September 10, 2020
We’re sorry to hear of the passing of your Aunt Peggy. Our deepest sympathies. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Shannon & Kay
Friend
