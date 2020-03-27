|
SHELBY- Peggy Marlowe Searcy, age 83, died Thursday, March 26, 2020 at her home. Born in Buncombe County on August 5, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Clyde Henry and Ruth Annette Taylor Marlowe. Peggy was a member of Morning Star Baptist Church. She enjoyed working with children and was a teacher's assistant at the Daycare of First Baptist Church for 14 years. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Charles Searcy; two brothers and four sisters.
Peggy is survived by a son, Tim Searcy (Darlene) and family of Indiana; granddaughter, Tia Slone (Jimmy Grigg) of Kings Mountain; grandchildren, Brittany, Adam, and Quinton; three sisters, Ruby Gilliam and husband Luny of Black Mountain, Katie Burch of Florida, and Hazel Sherrill of Texas; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Due to public health recommendations, there will be a private graveside service at Sunset Cemetery.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 27, 2020