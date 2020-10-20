1/1
Perry Huskey
SHELBY - Perry Huskey, 55, died Saturday, October 17, 2020. He was born September 10, 1965, in Polk County, NC. Perry served in the Navy, and was a member of Shelby Lodge 744 and Oasis Shriner. He loved to play bluegrass music, and enjoyed hunting, camping, fishing and kayaking. He was preceded in death by his daddy, Bobby Joe Huskey Sr.; and wife, Alice Bell Huskey. He is survived by his dad, Max Camp of Shelby; mother, Martha Jane Huskey of SC; daughter, Carrigan Huskey of Shelby; step-daughter, Ashley Hardin and husband Jake of VA; sister, Nicole Mote and husband Pup of Shelby; brothers, Bobby Joe Huskey II of SC and Lawrance Camp of AK; step-granddaughter, Jenny Bell Hardin; former wife and her husband, Heather Rhom Carpenter and Todd of Shelby; and nephews, Paxton Mote and Ian Camp. Funeral services will be held 5pm, Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Adam Green officiating. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service, at the funeral home. Burial will follow 10am, Thursday, October 22, 2020, in Cleveland Memorial Park, with military honors and masonic rites.

FUNERAL HOME: Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funeral Home & Aquamation Center

ONLINE CONDOLENCES: www.claybarnette.com

Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 20, 2020.
