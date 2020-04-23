Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stamey~Cherryville Funeral Home - Cherryville
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
704-445-8144
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Baxter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Baxter


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyllis Baxter Obituary
CHERRYVILLE - Phyllis Ann Adkins Baxter, 82, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at her residence.

Mrs. Baxter was born on August 10, 1937 in Hickory, NC the daughter of the late Cloninger Steele Adkins and Zelma Parlier Adkins.
She was a 1955 graduate of Claremont Central High School and earned a business degree from Lenoir Rhyne College. Mrs. Baxter was retired as a needle arts designer and owner of pab Designs. She was a member of Central United Methodist Church in Shelby.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, Dwight S. Adkins.

Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Larry Ben Baxter of the home; a son Brent Baxter and wife Lisa of Cherryville; a daughter, Amanda Baxter Carr and husband Curtis of Richmond, VA and five grandchildren, Elizabeth Baxter of Uvalda, GA; Ben Baxter of Cherryville; Caitlin Carr of Beirut, Lebanon; Baxter Carr of Washington, DC and Harrison Carr of Richmond, VA.

A private graveside service will be held at Bess Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Wade Dellinger officiating.

Burial will be at Bess Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Christian Ministries of Lincoln County PO Box 423, Lincolnton, NC 28093 or to Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150.

A guest register is available at www.stameycherryvillefuneralhome.com

Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mrs. Baxter.
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -