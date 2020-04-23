|
CHERRYVILLE - Phyllis Ann Adkins Baxter, 82, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at her residence.
Mrs. Baxter was born on August 10, 1937 in Hickory, NC the daughter of the late Cloninger Steele Adkins and Zelma Parlier Adkins.
She was a 1955 graduate of Claremont Central High School and earned a business degree from Lenoir Rhyne College. Mrs. Baxter was retired as a needle arts designer and owner of pab Designs. She was a member of Central United Methodist Church in Shelby.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, Dwight S. Adkins.
Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Larry Ben Baxter of the home; a son Brent Baxter and wife Lisa of Cherryville; a daughter, Amanda Baxter Carr and husband Curtis of Richmond, VA and five grandchildren, Elizabeth Baxter of Uvalda, GA; Ben Baxter of Cherryville; Caitlin Carr of Beirut, Lebanon; Baxter Carr of Washington, DC and Harrison Carr of Richmond, VA.
A private graveside service will be held at Bess Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Wade Dellinger officiating.
Burial will be at Bess Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Christian Ministries of Lincoln County PO Box 423, Lincolnton, NC 28093 or to Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150.
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 23, 2020