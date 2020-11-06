1/1
Phyllis Setzer
1943 - 2020
Phyllis Patton Setzer, age 77 of Shelby, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Junior Setzer of the home, a daughter, Lisa Setzer McClain and husband Dale of Lawndale, NC, a brother, Michael Patton and wife Leona of Maiden, NC, and a sister, Pat Punch and husband Dennis of Newton, NC.

Born May 29, 1943 in Lincoln County, NC, Phyllis was the daughter of the late Hugh Patton and Myrtle Turner Patton. Phyllis enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family.

A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 pm Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Cleveland Funeral Services Chapel. Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 am Monday, November 9, 2020 at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church conducted by Dr. J. Eric Davis and Rev. Andy Oliver. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

To sign the guest book, please go to www.clevelandfuneralservices.com

A service of Cleveland Funeral Services & Crematory, Inc.

Published in Shelby Star on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Cleveland Funeral Services Inc
NOV
9
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Cleveland Funeral Services Inc
2518 W Dixon Blvd
Shelby, NC 28152
7044875811
