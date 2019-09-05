|
KINGS MOUNTAIN - Phyllis Irene Shedd, 69, of Kings Mountain, NC, passed away on August 31, 2019 at her home.
She was born in Nash County, TN, to the late Leonard Earnest Shedd Sr. and Ruby Elizabeth Booher Shedd and was preceded in death by her brothers, Leonard Shedd Jr. and Bobby Richardson. Phyllis worked for Gaston Anesthesia for 33 years where she served as a very well respected Nurse Anesthetist. Phyllis enjoyed traveling the world and has driven across the United States three times visiting her favorite places. She especially loved Key West and Alaska. In her spare time, Phyllis enjoyed weaving rugs and spending time on the internet, quenching her thirst for learning new things. She was an excellent baker and enjoyed baking for her friends and loved ones. Phyllis enjoyed being outside, gardening, working in her yard and listening to Adele. She loved her cats and rescued many strays from her neighborhood. Phyllis was shy, but made many friends who were lucky to have her as a friend. She was a dedicated and loving partner to Gloria for many years. Phyllis will be dearly missed by her family and loving friends.
Survivors include her partner of 24 years, Gloria Byrd, of the home; five cats: Day, Night, Lucille Ball, Pepper and Wendy.
No service is planned at this time.
A guest register available at www.harrisfunerals.com
Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home And Cremation Services, Kings Mountain.
