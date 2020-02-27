Home

Clay-Barnette Funeral Home
1401 West Dixon Boulevard
Shelby, NC 28152
(704) 482-2424
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Mt. Olivet Baptist Church
Mt. Olivet Church Road
Ellenboro, NC
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
2:00 PM
Mt. Olivet Baptist Church
Mt. Olivet Church Road
Ellenboro, NC
1937 - 2020
Polly Daves Obituary
ELLENBORO - Polly Lovelace Daves, 82, died Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Willow Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center of Rutherfordton. A native of Rutherford County.

She was the daughter of the late Jack and Pearl Holland Lovelace. She retired from the textile industry, and later worked at Mack's Livermush for many years. She was a long time member of Mt. Olivet Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years Jesse Daves, son; Tommy Daves, brother; J.L. Lovelace, and sister; Mozelle Melton. She is survived by her daughter; Shelia Cuthbertson and husband Jim of Rutherfordton, sisters; Margaret Goode of Cliffside, Judy Sisk of Rutherfordton, and Linda Kellough and husband Wayne Of Myrtle Beach, S.C, brother; Bill Lovelace of Lawndale; granddaughter, Jessica Godfrey of Rutherfordton; special like granddaughter; Jessie Hudson of Ellenboro; great-granddaughter, Ella Godfrey; brother-in-law, Forest Melton of Forest City; sisters-in-law, Patsy Long of Anderson, S.C, and JoAn Daves of Georgia; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held 2pm Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, with the Revs. Chuck and Jessica Godfrey officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, in the church. A private burial will follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Carolina Foothills, 374 Hudlow Road, Forest City, NC 28043 or Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, Mt. Olivet Church Road, Ellenboro, NC 28040

Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funerals, Cremations, & Aquamation Center

Online condolences: www.claybarnette.com
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 27, 2020
