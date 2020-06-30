Polly Downs

Johnnie "Polly" Pauline Eaker Downs, 82, of Millstone Farm Road, Casar, went to her Heavenly home on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at her home.
Born in Cleveland County, NC on October 6, 1937, she was a daughter of the late William George Eaker and Vernie Hoyle Eaker.
She was employed at the same job for forty-eight years and was also the co-owner of Millstone Farms. Polly was a member of Corinth Baptist Church where she had served as a Sunday school teacher for eleven years. She also had perfect Sunday school attendance for thirteen years. Polly will be remembered as a selfless person, always wanting her family to get to enjoy what ever they wanted to do in life, especially her granddaughter. She loved to travel to the beach and spend time with her daughter and granddaughter.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by five brothers and sisters, Alberta Wortman, Billie Catherine Newton, Hugh Lee Eaker, Louie Eaker and Maxine McCormick.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 65 years, Bobby Harold Downs; daughter, Renee Downs Smith and husband, Charlie of Casar and the light of her life, her granddaughter, Joy Smith.
The graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Paul Baptist Church with the Rev. Keith Fulbright, officiating.
Memorials may be made to World Wildlife Fund at www.worldwildlife.org.
Published in Shelby Star on Jun. 30, 2020.