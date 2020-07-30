Pauline "Polly" Warlick Pruett, 96, of Casar, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Atrium Health - Cleveland in Shelby.
Born in Cleveland County, NC on March 27, 1924, she was the daughter of the late James Clyde Warlick and Bertha Cook Warlick.
She was a member of Casar United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew "Hodge" Pruett and two sisters, Mary D. Floyd and Ruth Warlick.
Survivors include two daughters, Linda Wortman and husband, Don of Casar and Susan Lail and husband, Mark of Belwood; four grandchildren, Chris Wortman and wife, Regina, Wendy Davidson and husband, Dean, Melanie Martin and husband, Kevin and Kelli Wright and fiancé, Brandon Phillips and four great-grandchildren, Garrett Davidson, Camden Martin, MacKenzie Wortman and Riley Lawrence. The family also wants to give a special thanks to Charles and Elizabeth Parker and Family and Donna and Neal Short.
A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 10:00 am at Casar United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Bill Lovelace officiating.
Memorials may be made to Casar United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, PO Box 190, Casar, NC 28020.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston, NC.