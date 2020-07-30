1/1
Polly Pruett
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Polly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pauline "Polly" Warlick Pruett, 96, of Casar, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Atrium Health - Cleveland in Shelby.
Born in Cleveland County, NC on March 27, 1924, she was the daughter of the late James Clyde Warlick and Bertha Cook Warlick.
She was a member of Casar United Methodist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew "Hodge" Pruett and two sisters, Mary D. Floyd and Ruth Warlick.

Survivors include two daughters, Linda Wortman and husband, Don of Casar and Susan Lail and husband, Mark of Belwood; four grandchildren, Chris Wortman and wife, Regina, Wendy Davidson and husband, Dean, Melanie Martin and husband, Kevin and Kelli Wright and fiancé, Brandon Phillips and four great-grandchildren, Garrett Davidson, Camden Martin, MacKenzie Wortman and Riley Lawrence. The family also wants to give a special thanks to Charles and Elizabeth Parker and Family and Donna and Neal Short.
A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 10:00 am at Casar United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Bill Lovelace officiating.

Memorials may be made to Casar United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, PO Box 190, Casar, NC 28020.

A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston, NC.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shelby Star on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Casar United Methodist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
704-445-8144
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved