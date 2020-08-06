R. Allen Jolley, age 99, passed away peacefully on August 5, 2020.
He is survived by a daughter, Alicia Gay Jolley of Shelby, NC, a granddaughter, Melissa Medlin (Chris) of Shelby, NC, a niece, Rachel J. Hamrick (Herman) of Shelby, NC, and a nephew, Mark Jolley (Susan) of Belwood, NC, as well as many great nieces and nephews.
Born in Cleveland County on November 18, 1920, Allen was the son of the late Leroy and Eula Carter Jolley. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Betty Lee Simmons Jolley, a daughter, Joy Ann Shuman, and a brother, James Carter Jolley.
A graveside service will be held at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 10:00am.
Memorial contributions can be made to Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, 1301 Mt Pleasant Church Rd, Mooresboro, NC 28114.
To sign the guest book, please go to www.clevelandfuneralservices.com
A service of Cleveland Funeral Services & Crematory, Inc.