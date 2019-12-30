Home

Clay-Barnette Funeral Home
1401 West Dixon Boulevard
Shelby, NC 28152
(704) 482-2424
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Clay-Barnette Funeral Home
1401 West Dixon Boulevard
Shelby, NC 28152
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
2:00 PM
Clay-Barnette Funeral Home
1401 West Dixon Boulevard
Shelby, NC 28152
Burial
Following Services
Elizabeth Baptist Church Cemetery
SHELBY- Ra Del Gardner Wall, 79, died Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Atrium Health in Shelby.
A native of Cleveland County, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Addie Davis Gardner. She attended Pleasant City Baptist Church, and enjoyed photography, sewing, and arts and crafts.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Max Wall; daughter, Debbie Wooten; sisters, Mary Lee Gordon, Mozelle Mickal, and Lynn Ann Laude; and brother, Dean Gardner. She is survived by her grandson, Phillip Wooten; granddaughter, Katie Wooten, both of Patterson Springs; great-grandchildren, Kaiden, Matthew and Mason; and nieces, Kristy Capotosta, Susan Laude, Shelley Gerald, and Vickie Lynn Webb.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 pm, Thursday, January 2, 2019, at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Gary Marburger officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Elizabeth Baptist Church Cemetery.
FUNERAL HOME: Funeral services are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funerals, Cremations, & Aquamation Center
ONLINE CONDOLENCES: www.claybarnette.com
Published in Shelby Star on Dec. 30, 2019
