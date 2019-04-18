|
SHELBY - Rachel Beaver Britt, 70, died Thursday April 11, 2019 at Atrium Health-Shelby.
She was preceded in death by her husband's John Edwards and Carl Britt and daughter Betty Edwards.
She is survived by her son, Dennis Edwards and wife robin of Boiling Springs and grandchildren Amanda, Austin and wife Courtney, Autumn, Ariel and Laura Edwards. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 6:30 Thursday, April 18, 2019 at the home of Dennis and Robin Edwards.
Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funerals, Cremations, & Aquamation Center
Online condolences: www.claybarnette.com
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 18, 2019