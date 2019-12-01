|
SHELBY- Sarah Rachel Dedmon, age 82, of Pawleys Island, SC passed from this life on November 29, 2019. Rachel was born in Shelby, North Carolina on July 16, 1937, the youngest child of the late F.S. and Jennie Dedmon.
Rachel received her B.A. from Wake Forest University, cum laude, in 1959 with studies in sociology, religious education, and secondary education. She then earned a master's degree in social work at the University of Tennessee in 1962. After completing psychiatric clinic internships at V.A. Hospital in Nashville and the University of Alabama at Birmingham, she went on earn the Ph.D. in 1970 at Smith College School for Social Work in Northampton, MA. During this time, she did clinical internships in adult and child psychiatry at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston and research internships in the Psychopharmacology Lab and Pediatric Cardiac Clinic.
Rachel served as child welfare worker in Fulton County Department of Public Welfare in Atlanta, caseworker and supervisor with the Children's Center of Metropolitan Atlanta, Assistant Professor at University of Georgia School of Social Work, agency-based field instructor in Chatham County Department of Family and Children's Services in Savannah, classroom instructor in School of Education's Visiting Teacher Program in Athens, GA. From 1970-74, she was Assistant Professor at Florida State University's School of Social Work. In addition to her teaching at Florida State, she was an administrator and counselor at University Counseling Center and directed the school's Office of Student Affairs.
In 1974, Rachel accepted an appointment as Associate Professor of Social Work and Assistant Dean (subsequently Associate Dean) of the School of Social Work at UNC-Chapel Hill. During her 28-year tenure at Carolina, Rachel taught courses in adult and child mental disorders, in mental health services, and in ethical decision-making. She held responsibilities as director of admissions and financial aid, director of the part-time MSW program, and as director of graduate studies for the MSW and Ph.D. programs. In this work, she greatly influenced the practice of social work in the state of North Carolina, and she was held in high regard and affection by her faculty and staff colleagues and her innumerable students. At the time of her retirement, she was named Associate Professor Emerita.
Throughout her career, Rachel published widely in the fields of child mental health, Tourette's syndrome, mental health case management, attention-deficiency, and hyperactivity. Upon retirement and moving to Pawleys Island, Rachel served as volunteer for Teach My People, an academically-focused afterschool and summer program for students in need, and worked as a volunteer researcher at Brookgreen Gardens.
Rachel is fondly remembered by many faculty and former students for her awesome cooking prowess. She was also a bleed-blue Carolina basketball fan and one who truly loved her extended family.
She is survived by Linda E. Jordan, long-time good friend and housemate; her sister, Clara Lee Shive of Greenville, SC; and two sisters-in-law, Doris Dedmon and Joan Dedmon, both of Shelby, NC. In addition, she is survived by eleven nieces and nephews.
Rachel was preceded in death by her parents; her three brothers: Bill, Carl, and Gene Dedmon; brother-in-law, Lowell Shive; sister-in-law, Betty Dedmon; and one nephew, Dennis Dedmon.
A memorial service will be at the Ross Grove Baptist Church, on Tuesday December 3, 2019 at 11:30 am
In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made to Teach My People, PO Box 2848, Pawleys Island, SC 29585.
