Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
108 South Piedmont Ave.
Kings Mountain, NC 28086
(704) 739-2591
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Westwood Heights Baptist Church
650 Dellinger Rd
Shelby, NC
Rachel (Philbeck) Grimes Obituary
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC- Rachel Philbeck Grimes, 72, of Shelby, NC, passed away on December 13, 2019 at Hospice at Wendover in Shelby, NC. Born in Cleveland County NC, she was the daughter of the late Boyce Philbeck and Josie Lawrence Philbeck. and was preceded in death by her brother Donald Philbeck. Rachel was a member of Westwood Heights Baptist Church. She was retired and enjoyed life to the fullest.
SURVIVORS: Husband: Benjamin "Pete" Grimes, Shelby, NC;
1 Son: Scott Sisk (Connie), Shelby, NC; 2 Sisters: Margaret Warren, Shelby NC; Elizabeth Ledford (George), Shelby, NC; 3 brothers: Mitchell Philbeck, Shelby; Randy Philbeck, Shelby, NC; Ronnie Philbeck, Kings Mtn., NC.
MEMORIAL SERVICE: A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 11:00 AM, Westwood Heights Baptist Church, 650 Dellinger Rd, Shelby, NC 28152 with Rev. David Costner officiating.
GUEST REGISTER AVAILABLE AT WWW.HARRISFUNERALS.COM
ARRANGEMENTS: HARRIS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, KINGS MOUNTAIN, NORTH CAROLINA
Published in Shelby Star on Dec. 16, 2019
