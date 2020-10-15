1/1
Rachel Hullender
KINGS MOUNTAIN - Rachel L. Burton Hullender, 90, died Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Atrium Health in Shelby.

A native of Cleveland County, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Sadie King Burton. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother. She was an active member of Second Baptist Church of Kings Mountain. She is survived by her sons, Joe Hullender and wife Denise and Charles Hullender, both of Kings Mountain; daughters, Patricia Tillman of Kings Mountain and Phyllis Nelson and husband Jackie of Grover; sister, Mary Clark and husband Bill; and brother, Beauford Burton and wife Sharon, both of Kings Mountain; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

FUNERAL HOME: Aquamation Services provided by Clay-Barnette Funeral Home & Aquamation Center

ONLINE CONDOLENCES: www.claybarnette.com

Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Clay-Barnette Funeral Home of Kings Mountain
303 Phifer Rd.
Kings Mountain, NC 28086
(704) 739-2529
