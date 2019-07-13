|
BOILING SPRINGS - Rachel Evangeline Funderburk Mack, 88, died Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Cleveland Pines Nursing Center.
Born in Chesterfield County SC on September 19,1930, Rachel was the daughter of the late Luther Park and Nina Alice Plyler Funderburk. She taught Sunday School for many years and was a member of Boiling Springs Baptist Church. Rachel graduated from Wingate Jr. College and continued her education at Meredith College from which she received a Business Degree. She worked as a secretary/bookkeeper with her husband in their accounting firm, Charles Mack Accountant. Rachel enjoyed gardening and nurturing her houseplants.
In addition to her parents, Rachel is preceded in death by her husband Charles Ernest Mack Jr. and three brothers; Darrell, Bob and Franklin Funderburk. She is survived by three sons, Charles Mack, III and wife Melissa of Fort Worth TX, Ron Mack and wife Roxie of State Road NC, Roger Mack of Columbia SC; a special friend, like a daughter Dawne Campbell of Charlotte; five grandchildren, Morgan McGinley and husband Marshall, Charles Mack IV and wife Sarah, Rupard Mack and fiancé LeAnn Beasley, Rheannon Williamson and husband Jason, Rebekah Mack; two great grandchildren, Bethany Williamson and Henry Mack; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Boiling Springs Baptist Church with Rev. Keith McKinney and Rev. Buddy Freeman officiating. The family will receive friends an hour before the service from 10:00-11:00 am in the Life Enrichment Center. Interment will follow at Cleveland Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Boiling Springs Baptist Church, PO Box 917, Boiling Springs, NC 28017 or Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby NC 28150.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mrs. Mack.
Published in Shelby Star on July 13, 2019