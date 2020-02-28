|
SHELBY- Mrs. Rachel Spangler Schenck, of Shelby, NC died peacefully at her residence at Covenant Village in Gastonia on February 24, 2020.
Mrs. Schenck was born October 29, 1929 in Shelby, NC. Mrs. Schenck is preceded in death by her parents Clyde Benjamin Spangler and Gladys Lillian Yelton Spangler, her husband, Newlin Pyle Schenck, and her brother Harold Benjamin Spangler. Mrs. Schenck is survived by her children Hal (Judy) Schenck, Mark (Susan) Schenck, and Leslie Schenck Cofer (Don), four grandchildren, Allison Schenck, Andrew Schenck (Stephanie), Kali Cofer Daetwyler (Ralph), Kathryn Cofer Brune (Jon), and five great grandchildren - Annabelle, Emalyn, Everett, Lennon and Aela . She had numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Rachel attended Piedmont High School, now Shelby High School, and Queens University in Charlotte. She was a long-standing member of First Baptist Church of Shelby where she served as a Sunday school teacher and President of the Women's Missionary Mission. Mrs. Schenck was also active in Hospice Care, the Heart Society, book, music and bridge clubs with special friends for many years.
Her greatest pleasure was enjoying time with her family, especially at the Schenck home in Blowing Rock, NC. She loved music and was a wonderful pianist, who enjoyed playing for others. While living at Covenant Village, Mrs. Schenck was known to love the many activities there, and won a friendly competition in June 2019 for attending the most activities among her friends who lived there. Some of her favorite activities included Chapel/Bible Studies, Bingo, playing cards, listening to music and watching movies. She especially enjoyed musicals and her favorite was the "The Sound of Music". Her friends could always count on her infectious smile, encouraging words, and happy attitude.
Visitation will be at Covenant Village on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 2:00 - 3:30 pm. A celebration of her life will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 2:00 pm, in the sanctuary of First Baptist Church-Shelby with visitation following.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Cleveland County YMCA, 411 Cherryville Rd, Shelby, NC 28150 ; First Baptist Church, 120 N Lafayette St, Shelby, NC 28150 ; Gardner Webb University, PO BOX 997 Boiling Springs, NC 28017 ; and Covenant Village, 1351 Robinwood Rd, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 28, 2020