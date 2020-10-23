KINGS MOUNTAIN - Rachel Stroup, 84, of Kings Mountain passed away on October 22, 2020, at Testa Hospice House. A native of Cleveland County, she was the daughter of the late Gertrude Hughes White and Rush and Florence White. She was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church, where she loved being a part of her Sunday school class. Rachel worked for Burlington Industries and retired from Spectrum Industries. She loved to quilt and read. Rachel loved not only being Granny to her grandkids but to everyone else and loved her trips to Pigeon Forge with her daughters. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years Lehman Stroup, her son, Dennis Stroup, and by two great-grandchildren, Zoe Bachman and Seth Van Dyke.
Mrs. Stroup is survived by her daughters: Belinda and Steve Lankford of Kernersville, NC, Jane and Raymond Galloway of Kings Mountain, Debbie and Roy Putnam of Kings Mountain and daughter-in-law, Doris Stroup of Kings Mountain. She is also survived by a brother, Henry White, and sister, Barbara and Wayne Smiley of Kings Mountain. Fifteen grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren also survive her.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 3:00 pm in the chapel of Cecil M Burton Funeral Home and Crematory with Rev. Jody Griffin and Rev. Jim Brackett officiating. Burial will follow at Cleveland Memorial Park. The family will receive friends an hour before the service from 2:00 pm until 3:00 pm and other times at the home of Roy and Debbie Putnam.
Due to Covid-19, mask and social distancing are required.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to; Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby NC 28150.
