Rachel Stroup

Rachel was my second mom. She was a great mama and Christian lady. I have so many great memories of when I spent time with them. I cherish them all. She treated me like her own. Heaven surely gained a precious angel and now she can see both Lehman and Dennis. I’ll be praying for all your family. It’s hard and grief has no deadline. No one could ever replace Rachel. I love you mama Rachael and all you girls too.

Fran Owens

