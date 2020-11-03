1/1
Rae Pendleton
1956 - 2020
Dale Rae Pendleton, Jr, 64, of Lawndale, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Atrium Health - Cleveland.

Born in Cleveland County, on February 25, 1956, he was the son of Ann Richard Pendleton of Polkville and the late Dale Rae Pendleton, Sr. He was retired from Timken Company of Gaffney and was a avid fisherman.

In addition to his mother he is survived by his wife of forty-three years, Donna Edwards Pendleton; two sons, Michael Pendleton and wife Beth of Fallston and Jason Pendleton and wife Lisa of Shelby; three grandchildren, Maura, Mackenzie and Marissa Pendleton all of Fallston; three sisters, Camellia Ann Pendleton of Morganton, Libby Wright and husband Carson of Amelia Island, FL, and Crystal Pendleton; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Rev. Joe and Louise Edwards of Boiling Springs; sister-in-law, Debbie Jones and husband Wes of Lattimore; two special nieces, Stephanie Bristol and husband Sonny and Christina Hamrick and numerous other loving extended family members.

The graveside service will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 2:00 PM in the Rose Hill Memorial Park with the Rev. Keith Sherrill officiating.

Memorials may be made to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home, PO Box 639, Fallston, NC 28042.

A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston, NC.

Published in Shelby Star on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Rose Hill Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
704-445-8144
