Stamey~Cherryville Funeral Home - Cherryville
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
704-445-8144
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:45 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
3:00 PM
Burial
Following Services
Rose Hill Memorial Park
Ralph Cooke Obituary
CASAR - William Ralph Cooke, 86, of Leman Gap Rd., Casar, passed away suddenly Wednesday March 27, 2019 at Atrium Health in Shelby.

Born August 6, 1932 in Cleveland County, he was a son of the late Grady Lee Cooke and Hattie Beatrice Poole Cooke. He was retired from Kraft Foods and was a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church. He also served in the US Army in the 82nd Airborne from 1953 until 1955.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of sixty years, Geraldine "Judy" Hunt Cooke; two sons, Jeffery Neal Cooke and Eric Andrew Cooke; brother and sister-in-law, Jack and Marilyn Cooke; an infant brother, Danny Ray Cooke; one sister, Starlene Bridges and two sisters-in-law, Pat Cooke and Versey Cooke.

Survivors include one son, Timothy Mark Cooke of Charlotte; three brothers, Delbert Cooke of Shelby, Hal Cooke of Forest City and Flay Cooke and wife Janet of Fallston; three sisters, Joyce Drum and husband Pervie of Cherryville, Judy Ledford and husband Arthur of Lawndale and Shirley Cooke of Shelby.

The visitation will be 1:00PM until 2:45PM Saturday at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be 3:00PM Saturday at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Allan Barlow officiating.

Burial will follow in the Rose Hill Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to Zion Hill Baptist Church, Attn: Cecil Cook, 8173 Old NC 18, Lawndale, NC 28090.

A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home and Cremation Center.
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 29, 2019
