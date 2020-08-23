William Ralph Devine, Sr., 94, of Fallston Road, Shelby, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Cleveland County, on December 22, 1925, he was a son of the late George Andrew Devine and Bessie Elver Smith Devine. Ralph began his life of farming with cattle and agriculture but later in life he would grow cotton, soy beans and grain. He would pass on his love for farming to his family who continue his proud traditions. He was recognized as the Farmer of the Year in 1995 by the Cleveland County Farm Bureau. He was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church where he had served as a deacon and choir member. Ralph also served in the US Navy during World War II in the South Pacific.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his wife of sixty-eight years, Jewell Wright Devine his brother, Alton Devine and sister, Norma McSwain.
He is survived by his son, William "Chip" Ralph Devine, Jr. and special friend Joann Blanton Murrell of Shelby; daughter, Darah Devine Leonhardt and husband David of Fallston; two grandchildren; Kevin Warlick and special friend Jessica Ward of Shelby and Kelli Simmons and husband Mickey of Shelby; four great grandchildren, Morgan Warlick, Graham Warlick, Mason Simmons, and Eli Simmons; special extended family, Pam and Jamie Nolen of Shelby, Wes and Shaunda Leonhardt of Fallston, Alex and Beth Leonhardt of Waco and families, Kylei Ward and Kamden Ward and numerous loving nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Monday from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home, Fallston.
The funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 AM at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Fellowship Hall Porch with Rev. Jimmy Black and Rev. Chris Devine officiating. The service will be held outside so please bring a yard chair.
The burial will follow the service in the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
Due to Covid-19 Restrictions, masks and social distancing will be required.
Memorials may be made to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Building Fund, 3932 Pleasant Grove Church Road, Shelby, NC 28150 or to Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150.
