Ralph Austin Queen, 88 of Hendrick Lake Road, Shelby passed away, Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Testa Hospice House in Kings Mountain.
Born November 2, 1931 in Cleveland County, to the late Alvin Queen and Lula Dora Turner Queen. He retired from the NC Department of Transportation. Mr. Queen was a member of Bethel Baptist Church where he was a former deacon and also served on the Board of Directors for Cleveland County Water and Fallston Fire Department. Mr. Queen loved his granddaughters, gardening, cars and spending time at his beach home in Oak Island.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Thelma Turner Queen.
Survivors include two daughters, Deborah Futch and late husband Ray of Shelby and Lynn Oliver and husband, Mark of Shelby; two grandchildren, Lindsay Oliver and husband, Dan Sachs of Washington, DC and Brittany Wray and husband, Caleb of Shelby and two brothers, Bob Queen of Lattimore and Jack Queen of Lenoir and special friends, Bob and Carolyn Greene of Shelby.
Visitation will be 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Tuesday at Bethel Baptist Church.
A funeral service will be 7:00 PM, Tuesday at Bethel Baptist Church with Dr. Tim Sims and Mr. Chuck Reinhardt officiating.
A private graveside service will be held at Rose Hill Memorial Park, Fallston.
Memorials may be made to Bethel Baptist Church, 606 S. DeKalb Street, Shelby, NC 28150 or to Hospice Cleveland County (Testa Hospice House), 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150.
