Ramona Revels Deal, age 86 of Waco, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, March 22, 2020.
She is survived by her children, Robin Harris of Waco, NC, and Kenneth Deal and wife Virginia of Shelby, NC, five grandchildren, Shannon Martin and husband Brandon of McAdenville, NC, Kelli Huggins and husband Heath of Morganton, NC, Mary Ellen Pike and husband Adam of Shelby, NC, Abby Strohofer and husband Andrew of Asheville, NC, and Nathan Deal of Asheville, NC, seven great grandchildren, Grant and Colton Martin, Hannah and Harrison Huggins, Addison Pike, and Shepard and Sullivan Strohofer, a sister, Veleria Webber and husband Jimmy of Earl, NC, a brother, Ollis Revels and wife Betty of Savanah, GA, a sister-in-law, Lib Revels of Shelby, NC, numerous nieces and nephews, and a special friend, Bob Ingle.
Born August 6, 1933 in Cleveland County, Ramona was the daughter of the late P.F. and Elizabeth Sweatmon Revels and was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Warren Kenneth Deal, a son-in-law, Billy Harris, and two brothers, Larry Revels and Rudy Revels.
She had a strong faith in God, as she was a dedicated member of Elizabeth Baptist Church. Ramona owned and operated Deal Printing Inc. with her husband Warren for more than 30 years. Her love and passion was spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made to Handyman Ministry at Elizabeth Baptist Church, 301 North Post Road, Shelby, NC 28152.
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 24, 2020