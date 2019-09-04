|
SHELBY - Randy Lind Grooters, age 67, died Monday, September 2, 2019 at Atrium Healthcare Cleveland. Born in Holly, Michigan on January 2, 1952 he was the son of Marjorie Helen Johnson Grooters of Shelby and the late Robert Henry Grooters. Randy was in Sales and retired from McNaughton-McKay Electrical Company after many years of service.
Randy was an avid golfer and fisherman and enjoyed working on old cars. In addition to his father, Randy is preceded in death by a brother, Richard Grooters and his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Marilyn and James Hope and John Eby.
In addition to his mother, Randy is survived by his wife of 48 years, Betty Eby Grooters; a daughter, Tonya Payne and husband Keith of Shelby; three grandchildren, Alex Payne, Morgan Payne and Maggie Payne; a sister, Diane Grooters of Mountain City TN. brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Debbie Balkin and husband Michael of Michigan and Mike Eby and wife Dawn of Michigan; special friend, Dianne Pasco of Shelby; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 6:00pm in the chapel of Cecil M.Burton Funeral Home and Crematory with Rev. Matt Storie officiating. The family will receive friends an hour before the service from 5:00 pm until 6:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to: , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis TN, 38105
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Published in Shelby Star on Sept. 4, 2019