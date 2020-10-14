Randy Lail

KINGS MOUNTAIN - Randy Craig Lail, 62, moved to his heavenly home after his courageous battle with colon cancer on October 13, 2020. He was a loving husband, father, and Poppy. His greatest passions were his wife Vanessa and anything his grandchildren participated in. She reminded him often that he was her always and forever and that he would always be her hero. Randy was a graduate of the 1976 class of Shelby High School, after school he left to join the U.S. Navy and honorably separated as a First Class Petty Officer. Randy retired from ABB where he worked as a welder for 36 years. On many Saturdays, you would find him at a classic car show where he won many awards over the years. He spent most of his life serving his community as a volunteer fireman and retired from the Bethlehem Volunteer Fire Department after 25 years of service. He was a simple man and a hard worker who loved a clean car and fresh cut grass. His sense of humor and constant laughter will be greatly missed and we can't wait until we hear it again.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Diana Piercy Lail.
Randy is survived by his wife of 28 years, Vanessa, of the home; daughters Stephanie Lail Justice (Jason) of Shelby, NC and Andrea Lail Yates (Chad) of Kings Mountain, NC; as well as his father Ralph Lail, and two brothers; Scott Lail (Teresa) of Delight, NC, and Todd Lail of Shelby, NC. Grandchildren Haley and Brandon Justice of Shelby, NC, and Caleb, Addie, and Hannah Yates of Kings Mountain NC. He is also survived by Toby, his loyal companion and many loving family members and friends.
Memorial service will be held 3:00 pm Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Hope Community Church with Reverend and nephew "Skippy" Allen. The family will receive friends following the service.
Memorials may be made to: Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby NC 28150 or Hope Community Church 1114 S. Lafayette St. Shelby NC 28152.
