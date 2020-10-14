1/1
Randy Lail
KINGS MOUNTAIN - Randy Craig Lail, 62, moved to his heavenly home after his courageous battle with colon cancer on October 13, 2020. He was a loving husband, father, and Poppy. His greatest passions were his wife Vanessa and anything his grandchildren participated in. She reminded him often that he was her always and forever and that he would always be her hero. Randy was a graduate of the 1976 class of Shelby High School, after school he left to join the U.S. Navy and honorably separated as a First Class Petty Officer. Randy retired from ABB where he worked as a welder for 36 years. On many Saturdays, you would find him at a classic car show where he won many awards over the years. He spent most of his life serving his community as a volunteer fireman and retired from the Bethlehem Volunteer Fire Department after 25 years of service. He was a simple man and a hard worker who loved a clean car and fresh cut grass. His sense of humor and constant laughter will be greatly missed and we can't wait until we hear it again.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Diana Piercy Lail.

Randy is survived by his wife of 28 years, Vanessa, of the home; daughters Stephanie Lail Justice (Jason) of Shelby, NC and Andrea Lail Yates (Chad) of Kings Mountain, NC; as well as his father Ralph Lail, and two brothers; Scott Lail (Teresa) of Delight, NC, and Todd Lail of Shelby, NC. Grandchildren Haley and Brandon Justice of Shelby, NC, and Caleb, Addie, and Hannah Yates of Kings Mountain NC. He is also survived by Toby, his loyal companion and many loving family members and friends.

Memorial service will be held 3:00 pm Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Hope Community Church with Reverend and nephew "Skippy" Allen. The family will receive friends following the service.

Memorials may be made to: Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby NC 28150 or Hope Community Church 1114 S. Lafayette St. Shelby NC 28152.

Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family
Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com

Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Hope Community Church
Funeral services provided by
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
(704) 480-8383
Memories & Condolences
October 14, 2020
So sorry the world had to lose a great man like you. We will see you again soon. Until then...Your Friends, Tara Moore and family ❤
Tara Moore
Friend
October 13, 2020
Vanessa and Lail Family, I am so sorry to hear that Randy has passed away. I have been praying for him and your family. May God give you peace and comfort in the days ahead.
Jo and Stephanie Sigmon Crews
Acquaintance
October 13, 2020
We are so sorry to hear this news!
Ray and Jane Hoke
Jane Hoke
Friend
October 13, 2020
Vanessa and Andrea, I will be praying for you and the children. May God comfort you in this difficult time.
Sharon McMahan
Friend
October 13, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Linda Cuthbertson
Family
October 13, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Paula Sides
Acquaintance
October 13, 2020
Randy you were one of a kind! We had so much fun with you, so many memories to cherish! Music concerts, car shows, dinners, church functions, etc. You have just changed your address and moved on to Glory! We will see you there, save us a seat for the Hallelujah Concert!!♥✝♥
Gary & Tammy Hill
Friend
October 13, 2020
Vanessa I am so sorry to hear about Randy. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this time.
Tina Ferrell
Friend
October 13, 2020
Grew up with Randy from elementary school thru high school. From riding dirt bikes at Ellis lumber when we were young to working with him at ABB for 36 years. Always a stand up man. Proud to call him my friend. My family will be praying for Vanessa and all of the family. He will be missed!!!
Joey Hamrick
Friend
October 13, 2020
We are so very sorry for the loss of Randy’s presence here on earth. He was a real fighter and I know he did all he could to beat that awful disease. Praying for the peace that only God can give. With love and prayers, Judy and Chuck Halmess
Judy Halmess
Friend
October 13, 2020
Vanessa and Family,
Wayne and I are deeply saddened to hear of Randy’s passing. He was a really good person, and will be missed by more than you know. You’ll all be in our thoughts and prayers. Much love.
Wayne and Linda Morrison
Friend
October 13, 2020
Vanessa I am so sorry for your loss. I am praying for you and your family I pray God gives you comfort and peace during this difficult time
Judy Henderson Dulin
Friend
October 13, 2020
My HS Buddy , Gonna miss you.
Chris Bridges
Friend
